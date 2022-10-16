LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks have fallen out of the AP Top 25 Poll in football.

After a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, the 5-2 Jayhawks fell out of the AP poll and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

KU still received 12 votes in the AP poll and 30 votes in the USA Today poll.

The Jayhawks will look to become bowl eligible on Saturday as they hit the road to unranked 3-3 Baylor at 11 a.m.

Kansas State did not play on Saturday and stayed at 17 in the AP poll while falling from 16 to 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Wildcats will have a tough task on Saturday as they face eighth-ranked 6-0 TCU in Fort Worth at 7 p.m.