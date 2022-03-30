KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks meet the Villanova Wildcats in yet another Final Four. The last time the two teams faced off was in 2018 in San Antonio. Villanova won the game by a landslide.

KU fans obviously hope the Jayhawks meet a better fate in New Orleans.

Whether you’re heading to the Big Easy for the party atmosphere and the Final Four, or plan to celebrate a little closer to home, FOX4 has you covered.

LEAVING LAWRENCE

The Jayhawks left Lawrence around noon on Wednesday. They bused over to Topeka to take a chartered plane to New Orleans for the games.

Fans gathered in Lawrence and also at the airport in Topeka to wish the Jayhawks well and show their support as the athletes left.

NEW ORLEANS TRAVEL GUIDE

If New Orleans is in your near future, it’s a city known for Bourbon Street and the French Quarter, but there is a lot more to explore. From how to get around town to how to spend you time, check out our KU Fan Guide to New Orleans.

With so much to do, you’ll want to make the most out of your trip. From free fun to must-do events, find out what’s happening in New Orleans this weekend with our KU Fan Guide to the Final Four.

TICKET SCAMS

If you’re still trying to secure tickets to Saturday’s game, make sure the tickets your buy are real!

An easy flag is to avoid buying paper tickets. All tickets to the Final Four and NCAA Championship are virtual through your phone.

Here are some other tips to that may help protect you against Final Four ticket scams.

KU WATCH PARTIES

Planning to watch the KU-Villanova game with a few thousand of your closest friends in Lawrence? The city is waiting for you. From a massive watch party at Allen Fieldhouse to a massive celebration on Mass Street, you’ll find everything you need to know in our KU Fan Guide to Celebrating in Lawrence.

If you’d rather stay in the Kansas City area, you still have a lot of options. We’ll help you find a watch party for the KU-Villanova game.

TRIVIA TIME

If you’re hoping to impress your fellow fans with a little trivia, study up with ‘What happened in KU’s last 15 Final Four appearances?’

Impress everyone you’re with about how much team history you know.

GET HYPED

Remy Martin and the Jayhawks said they plan to bring the energy to Saturday’s Final Four Game. If you need a little help getting hyped, check out KU’s postgame locker room celebration following their win in the Elite 8.

KU-VILLANOVA GAME

The Jayhawks looked good in the second half against Miami, but so did Villanova. Find out how the two teams stack up against each other before the take the court at the Superdome Saturday evening.

Wherever you’re at, remember the KU-Villanova game tips off at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, on TBS.

