KU fans react to NCAA moving March Madness basketball tournament to one city

LAWRENCE, Mo. — The term “March Madness” might take on a whole new meaning as college basketball moves closer to tipping off. The traditional regional format is changing.

The NCAA has announced plans to hold the entire Men’s College Basketball Tournament in a bubble, meant to protect players and coaches from COVID-19.

Every game will be held in a centrally located, controlled environment — likely in Indianapolis, where the NCAA makes its home and where the Final Four is already scheduled. Anyone who enters the bubble will be required to stay there until they choose to leave or their team is eliminated.

Last year’s edition of March Madness was canceled entirely, as were many postseason conference tournaments. And this year, Major League Baseball and the NBA held their playoffs inside controlled environments, too.

University of Kansas fans we spoke with in Lawrence seemed to agree — holding the tournament inside a bubble isn’t ideal, but it’s better than missing the tournament entirely again.

But the atmosphere of the NCAA tournament is hard to replace.

“It’s unfortunate that because of COVID you might lose that, but gaining what you would with March Madness is definitely worth it. Not having it is worse than having it,” Britny Wood said.

Other fans are optimistic that college basketball fans can bring an energy to a new style of the NCAA Tournament.

“Other than the physical camaraderie that you get from being on the court and being around people and all that, I don’t feel there’s a lot that would be lost. Virtual camaraderie, if that makes sense,” Tamiah Coffee said.

A spokesperson from the Big 12 Conference told FOX4 that plans to hold the conference tournament at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City are still on.

The NCAA’s bubble plan means 13 cities where regional and “play-in” events were scheduled, would be relocated to Indianapolis.

While Kansas City is often a host for either the first or second weekend of games, 2021 is not a year where games are scheduled at the T-Mobile Center. But Wichita will be impacted. The city has been preparing for the tournament since a 2017 announcement.

NCAA leaders are prepared for a financial loss since the NBA’s bubble cost that league more than $150 million, according to reports.