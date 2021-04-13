KU guard Bryce Thompson reflects on decision to transfer, says he’s been in touch with more than a dozen schools

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 11: Bryce Thompson #24 of the Kansas Jayhawks controls the ball as Alondes Williams #15 of the Oklahoma Sooners defends during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Center on March 11, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas freshman guard Bryce Thompson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. The 5-star guard and McDonald’s High School All-American told FOX4’s Harold Kuntz it was a difficult decision, and had good things to say about his time with the Jayhawks.

“It was fun, I really enjoyed my teammates, we had good relationships and practice was competitive. I also enjoyed playing on a national stage,” Thompson said.

Thompson averaged 4.6 points per game his freshman season. Once the season finished, he reflected and felt like he needed a different opportunity. Thompson saw his most playing time this past season when he played 28 minutes in the season opener against Gonzaga. He logged his most minutes in Big 12 play with 20 against Texas and Kansas State.

As for his introduction to the college game, he said: “It was all pretty normal. It didn’t seem too fast or too slow. They were bigger, faster, stronger, but it was never to the point I was unsure of myself or of what I could do.”

It was a tough decision to leave considering the family connection with KU. Bryce’s father, Rod, played under Bill Self when he was at the University of Tulsa.

“I appreciate my time at Kansas and thankful for the opportunity, and look forward to new opportunities,” he said.

As for the future, Thompson has been in touch with 17 schools as of now. Among those schools, Thompson listed: Kentucky, North Carolina, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Duke, Oregon and Gonzaga.

“I know what to look for, I know what’s most important. Going to a place to win and compete at a high level,” he said of what he’s looking for at his next stop.

Thompson’s ultimate to goal is to land in the NBA and hopes to play at a level that can lead him to play professionally.

“I always feel like I can do more, improve and do something better,” he said.

Thompson hopes to make a decision in the next couple weeks.

Coach Self said he wishes his former guard the best going forward.

Bill Self on Bryce Thompson’s decision to enter the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/PgFvAsB5dK — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 13, 2021