KU hires Travis Goff as new athletic director

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has named Travis Goff as its new athletic director, the school announced Monday.

Goff, who has 16 years of experience, comes to Lawrence from Northwestern University where he served as deputy director of athletics and assistant vice president.

Before Northwestern, he worked as an associate athletics director for external affairs at Tulane University. Goff, a Kansas grad, also worked in athletics development at KU.

KU Chancellor Douglass A. Girod released a statement on Monday saying:

Travis Goff KU Athletic Director (Photo courtesy of University of Kansas)

“Our search for an athletics director during the past several weeks resulted in conversations with a number of outstanding candidates, which speaks well of KU on the national stage.”

“Travis stood out among the candidates due to his experience, his reputation as a man of integrity, and his demonstrated ability to connect with faculty, staff, alumni and donors. I am especially impressed with Travis’ vision for KU. Travis understands the challenges we face and the changing landscape of collegiate athletics.

“At the same time, he is well-positioned to help us build on our recent successes in student-athlete healthcare, diversity and inclusion, and student-athlete academic achievement. The fact that he is a Jayhawk is an added bonus and will undoubtedly serve him well as he moves Kansas Athletics forward.”

Goff also issued a statement:

“It truly is an honor and a privilege to steward the next chapter of Kansas Athletics, and I am extremely grateful to Chancellor Girod for his belief in me and our shared vision for the future. With a long history of success, unwavering partnership with campus leaders, and the unparalleled passion of the Jayhawk fanbase, this is one of the most humbling responsibilities and opportunities in college athletics.

“Our purpose will remain focused on fostering our student-athletes’ academic, social and athletic development; supporting our talented coaches and staff; connecting with alumni and donors; and, most importantly, building a culture that allows 16 proud programs to compete for Big 12 Conference and national championships while representing our department, our institution and our community.

“As a native Kansan and Jayhawk alumnus, I’m thrilled to return to Lawrence with my family and to continue to make this department a point of pride for our entire university. I cannot wait to get started!”

Girod was advised in the search process by KU alumni Linda Ellis Sims, Wayne Simien, Ray Evans and John Ballard.

The search for a new athletic director comes after KU parted ways with former AD Jeff Long, who left two days after football coach Les Miles also parted with the Jayhawks.

Miles’ departure came after reports of sexual misconduct allegations resurfaced from his time as the head coach at LSU. Long, who hired Miles, quickly fielded questions and criticism that he didn’t do enough to vet Miles when hiring him.

Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones was named interim head football coach, but now Goff will get to determine the next steps in regard to who will take over the position permanently.