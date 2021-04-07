KU introduces new Athletic Director Travis Goff, talks timeline for new football coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas formally introduced new Athletic Director Travis Goff during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Goff has already hit the ground running, with one of his biggest tasks — finding a new football coach.

“Building football programs is incredibly difficult. It’s certainly difficult in the Big 12 Conference, one of the best in the country. It’s certainly difficult even more so without any type of continuity,” Goff said.

The former Northwest deputy AD met with interim football coach Emmett Jones on Tuesday. Goff hasn’t given a specific timeline on how long Jones will remain interim coach, but he said there’s a plan in place to do what’s best for the program.

Travis Goff: This is my destination job…It's an absolute honor of a lifetime to come back and serve my alma mater. @fox4kc — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) April 7, 2021

“It’s about when will I have enough information, when will I have had enough engagement and what would be the right approach to launching that forward,” Goff said.

Goff reiterated during Wednesday’s press conference that he’s coming to Lawrence with an open mind, ready to listen, learn and absorb.

“I’ve got to listen to the individuals who know a lot more than I do today about where Kansas football is at, the state of that roster, the mindset of the student-athletes,” Goff said.

Goff, a KU grad, is set to make $700,000 for the first three years of his five-year contract.

