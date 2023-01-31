LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s redemption time for the Kansas Jayhawks as they host the Kansas State Wildcats in the second Sunflower Showdown in as many weeks.

The No. 7 ranked Wildcats earned bragging rights by beating the No. 8 ranked Jayhawks in their first matchup of the season.

The second edition tips off Tuesday evening in Lawrence at 7 p.m.

Fans who don’t have tickets to the showdown may need to make plans to watch the game somewhere.

It will be aired on ESPN+, which is a subscription streaming service that costs $9.99 a month. ESPN+ is also included in the Disney Bundle. The option includes Disney + (with ads), ESPN+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) for $13.99 a month.

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but customers can cancel the subscription at any time.

Some fans may think the price is worth the added expense.

K-State is 2-1 since the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks 83-82 in overtime at Bramlage Coliseum on Jan. 17.

Kansas stopped its three-game skid Saturday at Kentucky, gaining momentum heading into Tuesday’s rematch with K-State.

The Jayhawks have not been swept by K-State since the 1982-83 season, and the Wildcats haven’t won inside Allen Fieldhouse since 2006.