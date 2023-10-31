KANSAS CITY, Mo. — History in the making for three of the area’s biggest colleges.

Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri are all included in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, announced Tuesday.

The Missouri Tigers come in at No. 12. They are currently 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. They will have the ultimate test on Saturday when they go on the road to play first-ranked Georgia.

The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked at No. 21 following one of their biggest wins in program history, knocking off Oklahoma and giving them their first loss of the season. They sit at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference. They face Iowa State on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Kansas State Wildcats come in at No. 23 following a dominant 41-0 shutout against the Houston Cougars. K-State is 6-2 overall an d4-1 in the conference. The Wildcats have a tough matchup with Texas on Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX4.