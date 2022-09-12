LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s been a good first two weeks of the season for Kansas and Kansas State football.

The Jayhawks are 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after a thrilling 55-42 overtime win over West Virginia. The Wildcats are 2-0 after a 40-12 domination over Mizzou.

And both teams were led by some performances that are garnering national attention.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for his performance vs. the Mountaineers. Daniels completed 18-of-29 passing for 219 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to redshirt freshman Quinten Skinner in overtime. The junior quarterback was also named to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Stars of the Week.

KU cornerback Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Morgantown. Bryant sealed Kansas’ first win against West Virginia in Morgantown on an 86-yard interception return for a touchdown along with four tackles and a pass breakup.

Bryant’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor is the second straight for Kansas after Lonnie Phelps was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on September 5 for having 3 sacks against Tennessee Tech.

For the Wildcats, Lee’s Summit West alum Phillip Brooks was been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for his 76-yard punt return touchdown vs. Missouri. Brooks also led the receiving with 57 yards on three catches.

The Jayhawks are on the road to Houston in Week 3 while the Wildcats host Tulane.