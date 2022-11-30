IRVING, Texas — It has been a quality football season for both Kansas and Kansas State.

With KU having its best season in a decade and K-state headed to the Big 12 Championship, both teams are littered with all-conference selections.

The Jayhawks have nine players:

DB Cobee Bryant – First Team

QB Jalon Daniels – Second Team

TE Mason Fairchild – Second Team

OL Mike Novitsky – Second Team (second appearance)

(second appearance) DL Lonnie Phelps – Second Team

OL Earl Bostick Jr. – Honorable Mention (second appearance)

– (second appearance) DB Kenny Logan Jr. – Honorable Mention (fourth appearance)

(fourth appearance) RB Devin Neal – Honorable Mention (second appearance

(second appearance OL Dominick Puni – Honorable Mention

Bryant is the first Jayhawk since 2019 to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team and the first DB to be on First Team since 2016.

The Wildcats have 17 players:

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah – Defensive Player of the Year/Defensive Lineman of the Year/First Team

OL Cooper Beebe – Offensive Lineman of the Year/First Team

FB Ben Sinnott – First Team

DB Julius Brents – First Team

RB Deuce Vaughn – Second Team

WR Malik Knowles – Second Team

KR/PR Phillip Brooks – Second Team

DB Kobe Savage – Second Team

P Ty Zentner – Second Team

DB Ekow Boye-Doe – Honorable Mention

RB DJ Giddens – Honorable Mention

OL Hayden Gillum – Honorable Mention

LB Daniel Green – Honorable Mention

DL Eli Huggins – Honorable Mention

OL KT Leveston – Honorable Mention

QB Adrian Martinez – Honorable Mention

LB Austin Moore – Honorable Mention

Anudike-Uzomah is the first ever Big 12 player to win Defensive Lineman of the Year twice, and Beebe is the Wildcats’ first Offensive Lineman of the Year since Dalton Risner won the award in 2018.

KU awaits a bowl selection while K-State is preparing to face TCU in Dallas on Saturday.

