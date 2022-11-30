IRVING, Texas — It has been a quality football season for both Kansas and Kansas State.
With KU having its best season in a decade and K-state headed to the Big 12 Championship, both teams are littered with all-conference selections.
The Jayhawks have nine players:
- DB Cobee Bryant – First Team
- QB Jalon Daniels – Second Team
- TE Mason Fairchild – Second Team
- OL Mike Novitsky – Second Team (second appearance)
- DL Lonnie Phelps – Second Team
- OL Earl Bostick Jr. – Honorable Mention (second appearance)
- DB Kenny Logan Jr. – Honorable Mention (fourth appearance)
- RB Devin Neal – Honorable Mention (second appearance
- OL Dominick Puni – Honorable Mention
Bryant is the first Jayhawk since 2019 to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team and the first DB to be on First Team since 2016.
The Wildcats have 17 players:
- DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah – Defensive Player of the Year/Defensive Lineman of the Year/First Team
- OL Cooper Beebe – Offensive Lineman of the Year/First Team
- FB Ben Sinnott – First Team
- DB Julius Brents – First Team
- RB Deuce Vaughn – Second Team
- WR Malik Knowles – Second Team
- KR/PR Phillip Brooks – Second Team
- DB Kobe Savage – Second Team
- P Ty Zentner – Second Team
- DB Ekow Boye-Doe – Honorable Mention
- RB DJ Giddens – Honorable Mention
- OL Hayden Gillum – Honorable Mention
- LB Daniel Green – Honorable Mention
- DL Eli Huggins – Honorable Mention
- OL KT Leveston – Honorable Mention
- QB Adrian Martinez – Honorable Mention
- LB Austin Moore – Honorable Mention
Anudike-Uzomah is the first ever Big 12 player to win Defensive Lineman of the Year twice, and Beebe is the Wildcats’ first Offensive Lineman of the Year since Dalton Risner won the award in 2018.
KU awaits a bowl selection while K-State is preparing to face TCU in Dallas on Saturday.
