LAWRENCE, Kan. — After battling all game long, a late-game run led the Kansas Jayhawks women to a win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

This win helps KU split the Dillons Sunflower Showdown for the season after their loss to K-State in January. This is also Kansas’s fifth win in a row.

In the last six minutes of the game after being tied at 45, KU went on a 18-6 run to help close out the game.

Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Taiyanna Jackson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with five blocks and four steals.

Holly Kersgieter had her own double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kersgieter also scored her 1,000th point in this game.

Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with her own double double (18 points, 13 points); Serena Sundell followed her up with 10 points.

The Wildcats were 1-22 from the three-point line.

KU is now 17-5 overall, 8-4 in Big 12 play, fourth in the conference and will host West Virginia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.

Kansas State is 17-8 overall, 7-6 in conference play, fifth in the Big 12 and will host Oklahoma State next Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.