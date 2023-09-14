KU quarterback Jalon Daniels and K-State quarterback Will Howard (Photos by Getty Images)

Wichita-based Meritrust Credit Union is again teaming with a big-name University of Kansas athlete on a name, image and likeness deal, while Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is doing the same with a Kansas State University star.

On Wednesday, the Wichita-based financial institution announced a partnership with Jalon Daniels, KU’s standout junior quarterback.

Freddy’s, also headquartered in Wichita, recently announced NIL deals with K-State senior quarterback Will Howard, as well as K-State sophomore wide receiver Shane Porter and KU senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. and seven other athletes from universities in Georgia, Texas and Colorado.

Meritrust said the partnership with Daniels will last for the season and is tied to the credit union seeking to aid student-athletes in better understanding money management.

