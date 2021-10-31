KU’s Jalen Wilson arrested for suspicion of DUI

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball forward Jalen Wilson was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Sunday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show the redshirt sophomore was arrested around 2 a.m. at 23rd Street and Louisiana. He bailed out about two hours later.

Arrest reports indicate a deputy saw the 20-year-old having trouble keeping his car in one lane. After he failed a field sobriety test, he was booked into jail. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

He’ll go to court on Nov. 23.

Wilson will likely face discipline from KU’s Athletic Department, but it’s not clear what that will entail at this time.