KU’s McCormack clears COVID-19 protocol ahead of Jayhawks first round NCAA game

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 08: David McCormack #33 and Tristan Enaruna #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks leap for a rebound during the game against the UNC-Greensboro Spartans at Allen Fieldhouse on November 08, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The University of Kansas will be down two players for it’s first game of the NCAA tournament.

Head Coach Bill Self said Wednesday that David McCormack cleared the NCAA’s COVID-19 Protocol and will arrive in Indianapolis Friday morning. Self expects McCormack to have limited minutes when the Jayhawks face Eastern Washington Saturday.

That’s where the positive updates stopped for the Jayhawks. Self said Jalen Wilson is not with the team and won’t arrived in Indianapolis until Monday, if KU wins its first game. Tristan Enaruna won’t make the trip either, after testing positive for COVID-19 late Sunday. Self said Enaruna could be available next Wednesday if KU advances to the third round.

Self said the team has already taken three COVID-19 tests since arriving in Indianapolis.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

“I’m nervous about each test, but I’m optimistic too,” Self said.

The Jayhawks withdrew early from the BIG 12 Tournament in Kansas City last week after Wilson tested positive for coronaviruses. McCormack and Enaruna were already in COVID-19 protocol at that point.