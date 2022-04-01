WASHINGTON — There’s a lot riding on Saturday’s Final Four game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Villanova Wildcats.

Two U.S. Representatives decided to step up and throw support behind some of their favorite teams.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., and Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., made a friendly wager on the game. The two serve together on the Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access.

When Villanova loses, Meuser will send the Pennsylvania classics of Hershey’s chocolate and Yuengling beer to Davids. If KU happens to be shown up on the court, Davids will send over some Kansas City barbecue.

They’ll find out who wins the bet shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday when the game ends.