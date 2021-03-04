Les Miles was banned from contacting female students after 2013 probe at LSU, reports say

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to report from USA Today, University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles was banned from contacting females students during his time as head coach of LSU.

After an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in 2013, the university issued him a letter of reprimand and requirements including not being alone with female students.

This comes a week after it was released that Miles had reached a settlement with a female student on allegations of harassment.

The report says, Miles was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them uncomfortable and kissing at least one student and suggesting they go to a hotel after saying he could help her career.

Miles was also accused of saying that the female student workers who helped lure top recruits to the university needed to be attractive, blonde and fit by the athletic department. He added that existing student employees that did not meet that criteria should be given less hours or be fired.

Following the investigation, the university required Miles to stop hiring student employees to babysit, being alone with them and he had to attend sessions with an attorney and pay for it out of his own pocket.

Miles was not fired, but told if he did it again, he would be in violation of his contract, the report said.

The University of Kansas release a statement on Feb. 24:

“The University of Kansas is aware of a media report today involving KU head football coach Les Miles. We have spoken with Coach Miles about the allegations in the story and will continue to gather information that is made available to us. KU was not aware of these allegations when Coach Miles was hired in 2018. Because this involves Coach Miles’ former employer and pre-dates his time at KU, and because we do not have factual knowledge about details of these allegations, it is not appropriate for us to comment further.”