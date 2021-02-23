‘Limited’ amount of Big 12 Championship tickets to go on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 fans will be able to purchase tickets for the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center starting Friday, Feb. 26 at noon.

Tickets for the conference tournament will be available online only.

The exact number of available tickets has yet to be announced, but in a news conference last week, the Kansas City Sports Commission announced it would allow 20% of fans in the venue.

“In accordance with NCAA guidance, the Big 12 conference has put together a very detailed plan on student athlete health and safety in cooperation with their medical team and the Kansas City, MO Health Department,” Kathy Nelson, President/CEO of the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission, said.

The tournament is slated to run from March 10 to March 14.

Wednesday, March 10 will have game times at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11 will have games played at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5:3o p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 12 will have the same schedule as Wednesday. The championship game will be played Saturday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

T-Mobile Center will have increased signage around the arena and protocols that promote social distancing and mandatory mask wearing.

Hospitality spaces will be closed throughout the tournament and the venue will follow the city and health department’s guidelines.

Fans who purchase their tickets will receive an email ahead of the tournament with “know-before-you-go” information that will also be available online.