Long gone: Kansas parts ways with athletic director Jeff Long

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A day after a press conference discussing the hiring process and parting ways with head football coach Les Miles, Jeff Long is out as athletic director of the University of Kansas.

On Monday, Miles and the university agreed to part ways as reports of sexual misconduct allegations resurfaced from his time as the head coach at LSU.

Long posted a message on the Kansas athletics website:

Last night, Chancellor Girod and I met and both agreed that it was in the best interest of our student-athletes and program for me to step down as of today. It is not easy, but I leave KU with a heavy heart and profound confidence that I have always acted in the best interests of Kansas Athletics. I have done everything in my control to move Kansas Athletics forward in a positive manner, that’s what makes this most difficult. Jeff Long

University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod confirmed that he spoke with Long on Wednesday and they agreed to end his time as athletic director.

I want to wholeheartedly thank Jeff for his service to KU. When we hired Jeff, he was charged with modernizing our athletics department and ensuring our coaches and student-athletes continue to have the resources they need to succeed. This was no easy task, and he far exceeded our expectations. Jeff guided Kansas Athletics to progress in student-athlete healthcare, diversity and inclusion, and student-athlete academic achievement, all while managing significant challenges not of his own making. Most important, Jeff was unwaveringly dedicated to students, coaches and staff, and he represented KU with integrity and compassion. For that, we thank him, and we wish him the very best. University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod

KU's football staff members were on the Zoom conference yesterday .. Long said he would select an Interim HC .. that's in limbo. The best move KU can do right now is retain someone who cares for the players and keep them motivated.



"Student-athletes" didn't ask for this mess. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 10, 2021

Girod announced that Kurt Watson will take over as interim director of Kansas athletics while they begin the search for a replacement.

“Once a new athletics director is in place, that individual will determine next steps related to our football coach position,” Girod said. “To assist the new athletics director make that determination once he or she arrives, I am assembling a committee of advisors who will be ready to help when called upon.”