March Madness bracket revealed: KU a three-seed in West; Mizzou a nine-seed in West

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA revealed its basketball tournament bracket on Sunday afternoon, and both the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers are headed to The Big Dance as expected. Both teams landed in the West Region.

The Jayhawks (20-8) got a three-seed after a strong end to its season, despite COVID-19 derailing the team’s shot at winning the Big 12 Championship in the conference tournament. Kansas will play Eastern Washington on Saturday, and the winner of USC and Wichita State/Drake on Monday if they beat the Eagles.

The Tigers (16-9) were projected as a four-seed when the initial bracket was released, but a challenging end to the season that saw Mizzou lose six of its last nine games dropped them to a nine-seed. They’ll play former Big 12 rival Oklahoma on Saturday.

Looming past the Sooners if Mizzou wins is almost assuredly the top-ranked and overall number one-seed Gonzaga on Monday. The undefeated Bulldogs play the winner of Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State in the “First Four.” Only a single 16-seed has beaten a one-seed in men’s tournament history. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County knocked off the Virginia Cavaliers in 2018.

While both Kansas and Missouri are in the West Region, all of the NCAA Tournament games are being played in Indianapolis this year due to the pandemic. The selection committee hasn’t revealed game times yet.

Should both teams advance through the Sweet Sixteen, they would play in the regional final, the first in-season matchup since 2012 when they split a pair of regular season matchups. The Jayhawks won the most recent game in a 87-86 victory over the Tigers in Lawrence in February of 2012. The Tigers won earlier that season in Columbia with a 74-71 victory.