KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After just one day of NCAA Tournament action, less than 200 brackets remain perfect, according to NCAA.com.

The NCAA tracks brackets from the four most popular sites including the NCAA Men’s Bracket Challenge, ESPN, Yahoo and CBS.

More than 20 million brackets were submitted and some first round upsets cut that number down to 192 after the first day.

About 6% of brackets had No. 2 Kentucky winning the championship, meanwhile 3% of brackets had No. 15 St. Peters defeating Kentucky.

No. 11 Michigan defeating No. 6 Colorado State cut down the number of perfect brackets to about half.

Day 2 starts with No. 10 Loyola Chicago taking on No. 7 Ohio State.

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks will play No. 9 Creighton on Saturday.