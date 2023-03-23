FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas-Kansas men’s basketball game was the second-highest rated game of the 2023 NCAA tournament as the Razorbacks marched on to the Sweet 16.
The second-round game between Arkansas and Kansas drew a 9.5 TV rating across the U.S. according to data from OLBG Network. Only the Michigan State vs. Marquette tilt had more viewers.
The Razorbacks’ game against the Jayhawks was a bracket-buster, with the Hogs edging the region’s No. 1 seed by a single point, 72-71.
The Sweet 16 matchup is tonight, with Arkansas taking on 4-seed UConn at 6:15 p.m. in Las Vegas.
Will Arkansas advance to the Elite Eight? It would be the team’s fifth time making it that far and their third-straight Elite Eight appearance under head coach Eric Musselman.