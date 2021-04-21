Marcus Garrett officially declares for NBA Draft, says goodbye to Kansas basketball

AMES, IA – FEBRUARY 13: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks drives the ball past Tre Jackson #3 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half of play at Hilton Coliseum on February 13, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. The Kansas Jayhawks won 64-50 over the Iowa State Cyclones.(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Senior guard Marcus Garrett is moving on from Kansas basketball.

In a letter to fans shared Wednesday, Garrett said goodbye to Jayhawk fans after four years in Lawrence. Due to the pandemic, he could have opted to return for an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA, but he has instead decided to focus on preparing for the NBA Draft.

Garrett averaged 11 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a senior, both career bests. He also had 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.8% from 3.

“There’s only one bad part about being a basketball player at Kansas. You know what it is? Saying goodbye,” Garrett wrote.

He went on to thank fans for welcoming him to Lawrence from the moment he stepped on campus.

“You treated me as family. You made the transition from high school to college easy,” he said. “I cannot thank you all enough for that. From Day 1, I was a part of the Jayhawk family.”

He also thanked family members, including his mom who he said “means the world to (him)” and his uncles.

Garrett took a special moment to thank his teammates and Coach Bill Self, saying the Jayhawks’ coach changed his life.

“Coach Self gave me an opportunity to play here, which changed the direction of my life. I’m going to be the first person in my family to graduate from college when I walk down the Hill next month,” Garrett wrote. “Growing up where I did, this wasn’t something in my wildest dreams.”

The Dallas native will graduate in May after studying liberal arts and sciences at KU.

“Now…it’s time for the next chapter in my life. But don’t ever get it twisted, it’s Rock Chalk forever.”

You can read Garrett’s full letter here.

He isn’t the first member of Kansas’ men’s basketball team to declare for the NBA Draft this year.

Junior guard and Kansas City native Ochai Agbaji also declared for the draft earlier this month. Agbaji said he would retain his NCAA eligibility throughout the process and could return to KU.

Several other Kansas players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. The Jayhawks are expected to have a big roster shake-up after a blowout loss to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android