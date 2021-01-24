McBride, Bridges help No. 14 West Virginia beat K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas State 69-47 on Saturday in the Mountaineers’ first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols. Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Taz Sherman had 10 for West Virginia.

Mike McGuirl led Kansas State with 15 points, and Selton Miguel had 10. The Wildcats had 28 turnovers, the most by a Big 12 team this season and the most in a game under coach Bruce Weber. West Virginia scored 26 points off those mistakes.

The Wildcats got within eight points in the second half, but Sherman hit a two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run for West Virginia.