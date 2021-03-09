KU’s McCormack, Enaruna in COVID-19 protocol, out for Big 12 tournament

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 08: David McCormack #33 and Tristan Enaruna #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks leap for a rebound during the game against the UNC-Greensboro Spartans at Allen Fieldhouse on November 08, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self announced that the team would be without David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna for the Big 12 Tournament.

Bill Self says David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna are out for the Big 12 Tournament (COVID protocol) #kubball — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 9, 2021

“It’s just unfortunate,” Self said. “I don’t hold anyone responsible for something that’s easily spreadable.”

Self did confirm that the two players are roommates.

“It does change a lot,” Self said. “As you guys know, we’ve actually gotten better, playing through David the second half of the season and he’s had a really good last 10 to 15 games.”

Self did not confirm whether the players had contracted the virus or not, but said they do anticipate to have the players back the following week for the NCAA tournament.

“Plus side though, if we’re going to into the NCAA tournament thinking were just going to have to play one way, and then that one way is taken away from us, we haven’t had the chance to prepare or practice,” Self said. “I’m looking at it as, were going to be better playing small in the NCAA tournament.”