Mike Krzyzewski, Duke’s ‘Coach K,’ retiring after next season per reports

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 22: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils directs his team during the second half of their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after the incoming basketball season, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Coach K is entering his 41st year at the helm of the Duke Blue Devils and holds the record for the most wins by a Division I men’s head coach in basketball history with 1,157.

Before breaking records at Duke, Krzyzewski spent five seasons as head coach of Army, his alma mater.

Coach K has won five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015) and is a six time gold medal head coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

His Blue Devils are tied for the most Final Four appearances in NCAA history with 12, have the most ACC Tournament Championships with 15 and 12 ACC regular season championships

Under Coach K, 28 Duke players have been NBA Draft lottery picks, 37 All-America selections and 67 NBA Draft picks, 41 of those being in the first round.

Nine Duke players have won National Player of the Year and six National Defensive Player of the year awards under Coach K.

Assistant coach John Scheyer is expected to be named as Coach K’s successor