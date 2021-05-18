Missouri Board of Curators could give final sign-off on $33 million indoor football facility Wednesday

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri’s Board of Curators meets Wednesday, and a request to approve the MU football program’s new indoor practice facility is on the agenda. Curators have already approved hiring Kansas City-based HOK to design the project.

Donations are fully funding the $33,410,000 project. The school has announced more than $29 million has already been pledged.

The University system will use short-term financing to get the 86,000 gross square-foot project off the ground. The facility will be located adjacent to the new South End Zone football facility completed in 2019.

The new indoor practice facility has been a goal for head coach Eli Drinkwitz since his arrival from Appalachian State before last season. The current facility, built in 1998, is only 70-yards long and is shared with other Mizzou athletic programs.

The school says the project could be complete by December 2022.