Missouri Tigers football schedule released for 2021 season

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Southeastern Conference announced the dates and opponents for the 2021 football season Wednesday, and the Missouri Tigers will kick off their season at home against Central Michigan on Sept. 4.

The SEC will return to eight conference games and 12 overall after the 2020 season saw a rugged schedule with each team playing a conference-only schedule.

Along with Central Michigan, the Tigers will face off against three other non-conference foes: Southeast Missouri State, Boston College and North Texas.

Missouri will kick off its SEC play against Kentucky in Lexington.

Former Missouri assistant Josh Heupel will return to Columbia on Oct. 2 as the new head coach at Tennessee. Homecoming is slated for the following week against North Texas, and then the Tigers will host Texas A&M on Oct. 16.

Their most difficult matchup will likely be the Georgia Bulldogs, who won the Peach Bowl at the end of last season.

The Tigers will host Florida on Nov. 20 in a game that will no doubt rekindle memories of the 2020 matchup, which included a brawl at halftime and Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen’s Darth Vader Halloween costume in the postgame press conference.

The regular season will close out Nov. 27 against Arkansas, but the Razorbacks and the Tigers will play in Little Rock instead of Fayetteville or Columbia.

Missouri 2021 Season Schedule

Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 11 at Kentucky

Sept. 18 SE MISSOURI STATE

Sept. 25 at Boston College

Oct. 2 TENNESSEE

Oct. 9 NORTH TEXAS (Homecoming)

Oct. 16 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 23 Open Date

Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 6 at Georgia

Nov. 13 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 20 FLORIDA

Nov. 27 at Arkansas (Little Rock)