Missouri vs. Texas A&M postponed due to Aggies positive COVID-19 test

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 24-ranked Missouri Tigers will have another game postponed on their schedule due to COVID-19. Positive tests and contract tracing within the Texas A&M basketball program will not allow the Saturday game to be played due to SEC protocols.
This is the third game the Tigers have had postponed this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, a Jan. 9 matchup with LSU and Jan. 12 versus Vanderbilt were also postponed for a positive test within the Missouri program.
At this time, no make-up dates have been put in place for any of the postponed matches.
The Tigers sit at 14-7 overall and 7-7 in the SEC. They are currently scheduled to play their regular season finale in Gainesville, Fla. against the Florida Gators on March 3.