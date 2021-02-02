Mizzou basketball prepares to take on struggling Kentucky team Wednesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 18th-ranked Missouri Tigers host the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

But this isn’t your typical Kentucky team. The Wildcats are struggling this season. They have the lowest field goal percentage in the SEC and a 4-4 conference record.

Mizzou is hoping to take advantage of Kentucky’s shortfalls.

“You can tell the past Kentucky teams, you know they were disciplined, more experienced or just more locked in. I feel like this team is just having a little bit of problems with a lot of different things that I don’t know about,” junior guard Xavier Pinson said.

Still, the Tigers aren’t looking past the Wildcats.

“They do have a talented team. As you can see, they’re playing much better in conference play. They’re very talented. We want to come out and play and try to take their confidence away,” assistant coach Marco Harris-Stevens said.

This Kentucky/Mizzou game was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 related problems. The game tips off at 6 p.m. Wednesday.