COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri men’s basketball team’s previously postponed LSU game is rescheduled for March 6 at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers were originally supposed to face LSU January 9, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

This game will serve as Mizzou’s Senior Day, honoring Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith and Drew Buggs.

Tip time and TV designation isn’t finalized. Fans are asked to use game 6 tickets and parking.