KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s 36-7 win over Tennessee helped them jump five spots in the latest AP college football poll.

The Tigers rose from 16 to 11, the highest jump of any team in the country. The Vols fell to 21, the biggest fall of any team in the country.

Mizzou is also second in the SEC East, out of the SEC championship race but could appear in a New Year’s Six bowl if they continue their winning ways at 8-2.

Kansas State re-entered the poll at 23 after dominating Baylor 59-25.

Kansas dropped out of the poll from 19 after a 16-13 loss to unranked Texas Tech at home but they received 82 votes heading into a primetime Sunflower Showdown matchup on Saturday in Lawrence.

All three teams will be in primetime with the Sunflower Showdown set for a 6 p.m. kick while Mizzou hosts Florida at 6:30 p.m.