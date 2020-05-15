Mizzou, SEC schools working on plan to bring football back in the fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk said Thursday the SEC has a task force working on returning to football in the fall.

The conference has several plans so far, including a delayed season, a split season, games with limited fans or games without fans at all.

“We’re continuing to look at as scheduled in the fall, and if it changes, we’ll have to adjust,” Sterk said. “But that’s what we’re doing, and obviously we’ll have to rely on the medical and obviously the campus for support.”

As for sports being played on campus without students on campus, Sterk said it doesn’t have to be all or nothing.

“If a school is online, it doesn’t necessarily prevent athletic events from happening,” he said. “Because if a campus is operational then we can possibly have athletic events.”

Sterk said they’ve been slowly populating their athletic facilities, starting with the South End Zone and taking temperatures of anyone who enters the building.

He also said it’s too early to say if they’re ready for full attendance at Faurot Field in the fall without a vaccine for COVID-19.

But right now, the focus is on when players will be allowed back on the field this summer.

In mid-March, the SEC suspended all athletic activities, including spring football practice.

But by May 22, the presidents and chancellors of every SEC university will have a call and decide on whether to allow student athletes, including football players, to return to campus on June 1 — or if they should adjust that date.