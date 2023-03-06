KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After winning their last four regular season games, the Missouri Tigers are headed to the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
The Tigers secured the fourth seed in the tournament, giving them a double-bye through the first two rounds.
Although Mizzou won’t play until Friday afternoon, there will be plenty of action leading up to then that will have a big impact on who the Tigers play against.
The bracket and schedule for the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament was released over the weekend. Here’s a rundown of all the games.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — No. 12 South Carolina vs No. 13 Ole Miss
8 p.m. — No. 11 Georgia vs No. 14 LSU
Thursday
Noon — No. 9 Mississippi State vs No. 8 Florida
2 p.m. — Game 1 winner vs No. 5 Tennessee
6 p.m. — No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 7 Auburn
8 p.m. — Game 2 winner vs No. 6 Vanderbilt
Friday
Noon — Game 3 winner vs No. 1 Alabama
2 p.m. — Game 4 winner vs No. 4 Missouri
6 p.m. — Game 5 winner vs No. 2 Texas A&M
8 p.m. — Game 6 winner vs No. 3 Kentucky
Saturday
Noon — Semifinals, Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner
2 p.m. — Semifinals, Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner
Sunday
Noon — Championship, Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner