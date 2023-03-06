KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After winning their last four regular season games, the Missouri Tigers are headed to the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

The Tigers secured the fourth seed in the tournament, giving them a double-bye through the first two rounds.

Although Mizzou won’t play until Friday afternoon, there will be plenty of action leading up to then that will have a big impact on who the Tigers play against.

The bracket and schedule for the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament was released over the weekend. Here’s a rundown of all the games.

Wednesday

6 p.m. — No. 12 South Carolina vs No. 13 Ole Miss

8 p.m. — No. 11 Georgia vs No. 14 LSU

Thursday

Noon — No. 9 Mississippi State vs No. 8 Florida

2 p.m. — Game 1 winner vs No. 5 Tennessee

6 p.m. — No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 7 Auburn

8 p.m. — Game 2 winner vs No. 6 Vanderbilt

Friday

Noon — Game 3 winner vs No. 1 Alabama

2 p.m. — Game 4 winner vs No. 4 Missouri

6 p.m. — Game 5 winner vs No. 2 Texas A&M

8 p.m. — Game 6 winner vs No. 3 Kentucky

Saturday

Noon — Semifinals, Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

2 p.m. — Semifinals, Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Sunday

Noon — Championship, Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner