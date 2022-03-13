COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers and UMKC Roos women’s basketball teams have been selected for the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

Both teams were automatic qualifiers.

Mizzou was on the bubble for the NCAA tournament but was not selected.

Missouri is 18-12 on the season, going an even 9-9 in conference play. They were a nine seed in the SEC tournament and lost to Arkansas in the quarterfinals.

UMKC is 23-8 on the season and finished 12-6 in Summit League play.

They were the three seed in their conference tournament and lost to two seed, South Dakota who won the conference and is in the NCAA tournament.

The full WNIT bracket will be released on Monday at 1 p.m. CT.