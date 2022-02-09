COLUMBIA, Mo. — In 2021, the Missouri Tigers softball team appeared in its first Super Regional since 2016 and hosted for the first time since 2013.

In 2022, they hope to repeat that feat and aim for more.

The squad ranks 11th in the NFCA coaches poll, 12th in the USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 and returns almost every starter from last year’s team, and has been picked to finish fifth in the SEC preseason coaches poll. The team has always finished above its preseason prediction under third-year head coach Larissa Anderson.

They are led by reigning SEC Freshman of the Year shortstop Jenna Laird (Preseason Third Team All-American by Softball America), fifth-year catcher Hatti Moore (145 consecutive starts, ninth on the Mizzou all-time home run list with 35) and fifth-year outfielder Brooke Wilmes (Softball America Preseason First Team All-American for 2022).

All three were named to the preseason All-SEC team.

The Tigers’ season begins on Friday at the Northern Lights Invitational in Leesburg, Florida. Mizzou’s first game will be against Penn State at 9 a.m. and they will face two ranked teams in Virginia Tech and Liberty on Saturday and Sunday.