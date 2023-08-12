KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri basketball is coming back to Kansas City.

For the first time in four years, Mizzou will be playing at T-Mobile Center facing Seton Hall on Sunday, December 17th. The matchup features young, rising Black head coaches Shaheen Holloway and Dennis Gates both in their second years at high-profile jobs.

In 2019, Mizzou faced Butler in the Hall of Fame Classic, which is also the last time the Tigers faced a Big East school.

Missouri and Seton Hall have met one previous time with the Pirates claiming an 88-71 victory during the 1992 NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Tigers last played a standalone game in Kansas City when they met Oklahoma State in 2014.

Game time and TV information will be announced at a later date. Tickets will go on sale later this month.