COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri women’s basketball’s leading scorer Aijha Blackwell announced she’s entering the transfer portal Friday.

“I would like to thank Mizzou Nation for the past three years,” Blackwell wrote in a Twitter post.

“You all have embraced me as one of your own, and I could never repay you for all you have done for me. To the coaching staff and my teammates, it was always a dream of mine to play in the SEC and be part of an elite program. You afforded me that opportunity.”

Blackwell’s transfer marks four Mizzou players in the transfer portal: 6-foot-4 senior forward LaDazhia Williams (9.1 PPG), 5-foot-7 freshman guard Izzy Higginbottom (6.0 PPG) and 6-foot-1 freshman forward Kiya Dorroh (1.1 PPG) announced Wednesday they’re also entering the portal.

Blackwell averaged a double-double this season (15 points, 13 rebounds) where her rebound average was second in the country.

Blackwell missed three of the Tigers’ last four regular-season games for disciplinary reasons and played just 11 minutes in their SEC tournament loss to Arkansas. Rumors spread on social media about Blackwell being suspended for marijuana usage and having a rocky relationship with head coach Robin Pingeton.

The junior guard from St. Louis finished her three years at Mizzou averaging 15.0 PPG and 10.2 RPG in 79 games. Her final game was in the Tigers’ WNIT loss to Drake last Thursday where she had 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Missouri went 18-13 this season and was one of two teams to beat NCAA tournament No. 1 overall seed South Carolina.

The Tigers finished 18-13 overall and 7-9 in the SEC; they were on the NCAA tournament bubble but were not chosen.

As the roster stands, upcoming seniors Hayley Frank (15 PPG, 5 RPG, 46% 3P%) and Lauren Hansen (11 PPG, 39% 3P%) will be leading the team next year.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.