KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For wide receiver James Madison II, it’s a football journey that started in south Kansas City and on the youth fields in Liberty.

In middle school, he moved from Kansas City to live with his aunt and uncle down in Florida and to play for powerhouse high school program St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. But, after a visit back in Columbia at Mizzou, he’s happy to commit back in his home state with the Tigers.

“Really I’m ecstatic. It’s really been a long time coming. I never really got to play any high school football in Kansas City and to be able to play in front of my family. So it was really a full circle moment to play for my home state,” he said.

There was greater meaning to coming home, to him, the 4-star wide receiver believes he can get more support for the Tigers.

“That’s one of main reasons that I do want to come back, because I feel like the kids in Kansas City or maybe St. Louis, nobody really grew up to be a Missouri football fan. There are some that do, and I commend them for that. That’s one of the big reasons I want to come back, to give kids and the people somebody to look to and be like, you know, I could go to Mizzou,” he said.

Madison says the coaches at Mizzou made it an easy decision.

“They were very persistent, cause at first, I didn’t think I was going to Mizzou, but they were very persistent and Coach (Jacob) Peeler and Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz and when they got (Offensive Coordinator Kirby) Moore it boosted them a lot more,” he said.

He won’t be alone, two high school teammates of his, Justin Bodford and Nicholas Rodriguez, have also committed to Mizzou.

“I went up on my official visit and I was just telling the coaches the whole time about them and told them ‘You have to get them.’ And once they looked at their film, broke them down and reached out to our high school head coach, they made it happen,” he said. “They made their visits two weeks after and they committed while they were there.”

Both his teammates are natives of Florida, so after a bit of convincing them the state of Missouri was great, it was an easy call for them too.

“I told them you got to broaden your horizons and be open to something new. Missouri’s not what you think it is, and when they went down there, they liked the greenery, they liked all of it. It’s different than Florida, it’s a slower pace, but there’s things you can do,” he said.

And now Madison is looking forward to trying to get more KC area kids to commit to the Tigers, specifically highly regarded Lee’s Summit North Senior Williams Nwaneri, who is considered one of the top prospects in the nation according to multiple ratings websites.

“Right now, I’m just trying to get back in those KC circles so I can get Williams Nwaneri. I’m trying to go hard to get Williams, so I’m trying to use that Kansas City connection. It’s very surreal, coming from Kansas City, you don’t see very many people that do go on and do great things with football in the past, but I feel like it was a change that we’ve started to make and it’s starting to happen a lot more.”