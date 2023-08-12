ST. LOUIS – Brady Cook, a St. Louis-raised quarterback entering his junior year with the Missouri Tigers, has landed an endorsement deal with Imo’s Pizza.

Cook is the second Mizzou football athlete to score an NIL endorsement deal with Imo’s. Wide receiver Luther Burden III earned an endorsement deal in June as the Imo’s-sponsored college spokesperson for print, electronic and billboard advertising.

Cook is a fan of Imo’s edge pieces and enjoys pepperoni and bacon pizzas the best. Like Burden, he will also appear on various forms of advertising.

Cook, an alum of Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis County, is expected to be Mizzou’s starting quarterback this upcoming season. In 13 games last year, he threw 14 touchdowns and averaged more than 200 passing yards per game.

Mizzou kicks off its 2023 slate with a home opener against the South Dakota Coyotes on August 31. It’s a Thursday evening game, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.