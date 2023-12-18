KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, the University of Missouri men’s basketball team played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City for the first time in four years.

“It’s always great when Mizzou makes it to Kansas City. Unfortunately, it’s not a great outcome tonight, but it’s always fun to take him to a Mizzou game here in Kansas City,” said Jerin Almond, who was at the game.

Mizzou fell to Seton Hall 93-87.

“I love to see them come to Kansas City any time they can, but I’m very disappointed in the effort,” said Mizzou fan James Alderson. “I thought we could’ve played so much better, and it was just not what I expected.”

The last time Mizzou made the trip to play in Kansas City was during the Hall of Fame Classic in 2019.

Mizzou fans and alumni in Kansas City were excited for the opportunity to cheer on their team without leaving the KC metro.

“Well, she’s a Mizzou alum, and I go to Mizzou, and we are both from Kansas City, so it was great seeing them play, but it was a little bit of a heartbreak,” said Olivia Shackelford.

“It was also super fun getting to experience it with our dad; he is a big Mizzou fan. We go to every football game and as many basketball games as we can,” Annie Shackleford said.