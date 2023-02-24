ATLANTA, Ga. — A former Missouri men’s basketball coach may get a new job in the NBA.

According to multiple reports, Quin Snyder is in talks with the Atlanta Hawks to become their new head coach and is expected to make around $8 million a year. The Hawks fired their head coach Nate McMillan after starting the season 29-30 before the All-Star break.

Snyder spent the past eight seasons with the Utah Jazz leading them to a 372–264 (.585) regular season record, six playoff appearances and three conference semifinals. He also was a head coach in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

The 56-year-old coached Missouri from 1999 to 2006. He accumulated a 126–91 record over seven years and reached the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons; he posted only a 42–42 record since then.

Snyder led Mizzou to the 2002 Elite Eight, the furthest the program has ever been in the NCAA tournament.

After Missouri, the Mercer Island, Washington native spent time as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, PBC CSKA Moscow in Russia and the Hawks before taking the job in Utah.