PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Missouri basketball fan favorite has received the biggest job of his young career.

Former Mizzou guard Kim English has been hired as the head coach of Providence men’s basketball.

English has spent the last two years as the head coach of George Mason men’s basketball. His team went 14-16 in 2021-22 before improving to 20-13 overall this season. The Patriots finished this season by winning their final six games of the regular season and their opening game of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament before falling to Saint Louis.

English replaces Cooley, who left the school earlier this week for Georgeown after leading the Friars to seven NCAA tournament appearances in 12 seasons.

His coaching arc includes stops as an assistant at Tulsa (under his college coach Frank Haith), Colorado and Tennessee before George Mason.

The Baltimore native helped lead Mizzou to 107 wins and four NCAA tournament appearances in his four years from 2012 to 2015.

He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection at Missouri, averaging 11.1 points in his career. After being selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons, he spent three seasons playing professionally in the United States and overseas.