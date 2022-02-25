ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An athletic director and head coach put out statements, acknowledging the coach’s program isn’t where he’d like it to be, and promise changes, including a contract restructuring to lower a buyout in exchange for an extension.

Following the model that Michigan employed with football coach Jim Harbaugh prior to this past season, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg released statements on social media Thursday night. Hoiberg’s Huskers are 21-62 in three seasons under his leadership.

Will Missouri Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois follow the same path with men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin? Or will she decide a change is needed?

Her history with him dates back to helping to get him hired at Tennessee. Her own son is planning to walk on to his squad next season. There’s also a $6 million buyout to consider.

Thanks to graduation and the transfer portal, Martin’s current team looks nothing like the squad which made the NCAA tournament last season. No one in the influx of new talent has been able to take the point guard’s job and run with it. There have been scoring droughts, defensive lapses, and turnovers.

To his credit, Martin has defended his players and shouldered the blame for the team’s results, which have the Tigers sitting at 10-18, heading into Saturday’s game in Baton Rouge against LSU and old friend Xavier Pinson.

Martin’s name has popped up on those “hot seat” lists of coaches, those who might want to have a realtor’s name handy.

But there’s more to it than looking at a win-loss record. Reed-Francois has had a front-row seat to the empty seats at Mizzou Arena, which have been a problem for the athletic department’s second-biggest revenue-generating program for most of the past decade. That preceded Martin’s hiring.

“It’s easy to understand why fans progressed from irate to apathy. There might be less angst if the program landed three-star talent, steadily built veteran cores that never bottomed out, and evolved in NCAA Tournament teams. In other words, a steady progression might make all of it more tolerable,” Rock M Nation explained.

Reed-Francois has to decide if the athletic department is willing to make the investment necessary to make MU relevant and that doesn’t just mean the paycheck made to a head coach. It’s about a budget for recruiting, identifying the right prospects and assistant coaches, and a NIL plan.

She’ll be doing this at the same time that several SEC schools, from Florida to South Carolina or Ole Miss, could either be firing their own coaches or trying to replace them.

Ben Frederickson from news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch also weighed in:

“Mizzou doesn’t need to lower its goals. No one should argue for that. What it has to do is increase the chances of returning to the right track. Reed-Francois will be the one who ultimately signs off on whether the best path forward is patience, or a pivot. She has indicated she won’t be making any decision until after the season. Smart call. Getting in the habit of issuing in-season coaching confidence ratings is a good way to get painted into a corner. Her actions are going to speak louder than her words anyway, and they’re going to teach us a lot about her, too.”