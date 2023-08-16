Lee’s Summit North alum and Mizzou offensive lineman has been named to the college football Freaks List.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers have a number of great athletes on their football team, and one is getting some recognition for it.

Mizzou offensive lineman and Lee’s Summit North alum Armand Membou has been named to the highly regarded college football “Freaks List.”

Sports writer Bruce Feldman created the Freaks List and has been featured in ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Sports Illustrated and now The Athletic. The list spotlights 101 of the most athletic individuals in college football.

Membou is listed as number 39.

At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Membou had a 10-yard time of 1.63 and his 20 was 2.80. He has also recorded a vertical jump of 32 inches and squatted 600 pounds while at 18% body fat.

The sophomore is the son of immigrants from Cameroon and has played a myriad of sports like tennis, soccer, track and wrestling.

His coaches call him one of the best athletes they’ve seen at the position.

“I have not seen an athlete who moves 600 pounds as effortlessly as he does,” Mizzou strength and conditioning coach Ryan Russell said in the piece. “His ability to transfer force efficiently is as good as I’ve seen from an offensive lineman.”

View the Freaks List in its entirety here.