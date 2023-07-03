COLUMBIA, Mo. — A former Missouri Tiger will be getting an NBA opportunity with one of the league’s most storied franchises.

D’Moi Hodge signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The move was announced by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Hodge was solid in his lone year at Mizzou, leading the SEC in steals with 2.6 per game. On the season, he was second on the team in scoring with 14.7 points, while tallying 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

He played a big part in one of Tigers’ most successful seasons in recent history, helping them notch their first tournament win since 2010

Hodge spent his previous two collegiate seasons at Cleveland State.

He will play with the Lakers during the 2023 NBA Summer League. Their first matchup will be on tonight at 5 p.m. in Sacramento, California, at the Golden 1 Center against the Miami Heat.