NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Missouri Tigers are heading to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league.

Mizzou beat Tennessee 79-71 on Friday. The Tigers did it by knocking off the defending tourney champ in a taut game featuring 15 ties and 11 lead changes.

D’Moi Hodge led the scoring with 26 points while Kobe Brown added a crucial 24 points and nine rebounds.

The two NCAA tournament-bound teams were within a five-point margin throughout the game.

In the last two minutes, Mizzou’s Nick Honor hit a three-pointer to give the Tigers a three-point lead. Hodge added a three-pointer of his own to increase the lead to six with 1:37 to go, which ultimately sealed the win.

The Tigers (24-8), who joined the SEC in 2012, will now play Alabama at noon Saturday. The Crimson Tide, the regular-season champ never trailed in beating Mississippi State 72-49 earlier Friday.