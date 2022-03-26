ST. LOUIS — New Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is wasting little time remaking the Tigers’ roster, adding a verbal pledge from a second player in as many days.

DeAndre Gholston, a 6-5 guard originally from Gary, Indiana who played last season at Milwaukee, announced on social media that he’s heading to Columbia for his senior season. Gholston spent the past two seasons at the Horizon League school, where he went up against Gates’ Cleveland State program after previous stops in the junior college ranks and Kent State.

Gholston averaged 15.3 points per game during his time in Milwaukee.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the Tigers are hosting a top junior college point guard this weekend in John A. Logan’s Sean East.

Gates got a commitment from another junior college standout on Friday, when Mohamed Diarra, a 6-10 post presence gave his pledge.

The Missouri roster is still in flux as the offseason gets underway. Point Guard Anton Brookshire, Guard Javon Pickett and forward Trevon Brazile entered the transfer portal while incoming freshman forward Aiden Shaw was let out of his letter of intent

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.