COLUMBIA, Mo. — A star-studded recruiting class has Missouri’s latest batch of incoming student-athletes ranked in the top 15 among various recruiting sites.

ESPN ranks Mizzou at #11 with eight commits ranked in ESPN’s top 300 players in the class of 2022.

247 Sports ranks the Tigers at #13 in the country.

The Tigers have a few of top signees from the state of Missouri, including local three-star products Armand Membou (offensive lineman from Lee’s Summit North), Mekhi Miller (wide receiver from Blue Valley North), Jalen Marshall (defensive lineman from St. Thomas Aquinas) and Max Whisner (tight end from Lee’s Summit).

The class is highlighted by five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, one of the top recruits in the nation out of East St. Louis, and four-star quarterback Sam Horn out of Georgia who will also play baseball.

That connection is expected to blossom soon in Columbia.

Mizzou also received some key transfer portal players who are already on campus like former Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, his cousin and former North Carolina linebacker Tyrone Hopper, and former Clemson safety Joseph Charleston.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has said he does not anticipate recruiting any more high school players and the onus is now on spring football.