ST. LOUIS — Former University of Missouri Head Football Coach Gary Pinkel is the subject of a Missouri House resolution that could be voted out of committee Tuesday.

Pinkel, the winningest coach in school history with 118, retired after the 2015 season. House Resolution 3886, introduced by one of Pinkel’s former players, State Rep. Kurtis Gregory, reads in part:

“NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the members of the House of Representatives of the One Hundred First General Assembly, Second Regular Session, hereby congratulate Gary Pinkel on his myriad achievements in college football, recognize him as the winningest coach in Missouri football history, and recognize that his leadership and success put Missouri on the college football map and gave the state’s flagship university hope and high expectations”

In submitted testimony before a House Emerging Issues Committee hearing March 22, the resolution had support from Pinkel’s former offensive coordinator Dave Christensen. “He did it the right way with great integrity, discipline and without breaking the rules,” Christensen wrote.

The same committee is scheduled to vote on the resolution Tuesday night.