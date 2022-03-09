The Missouri Tigers once again beat the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night, this time in a 72-60 victory in the first round of the SEC men’s basketball tournament, keeping their season alive.

Missouri used an 11-0 run in the second half to take control of a game that was tied at 32 at intermission.

Ronnie DeGray III had 14 points, all in the first half. Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 16 points, with twelve in the second half.

“We didn’t want to go home,” Brown said, noting the team’s second-half struggles where leads this season have evaporated, leading to losses. “We had to make everything count.”

The Tigers (12-20) are now 10-1 when they score 70 or more points.

Senior Javon Pickett, who has spoken out in support of the current coaching staff despite speculation that Head Coach Cuonzo Martin’s job could be in jeopardy, said afterward it’s the coaching staff’s job to game plan, but up to the players to execute out on the floor.

“It’s on us to go out there and continue to compete,” Pickett said.

Missouri advances to play the fifth-seeded LSU Tigers on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. LSU defeated Missouri 75-55 in their last matchup on Feb. 26.

